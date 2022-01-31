Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2022 in Mason City, IA

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 30. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.