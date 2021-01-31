 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2021 in Mason City, IA

It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 19.88. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees today. There is a 34% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until SUN 9:00 AM CST. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.

