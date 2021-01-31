It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 19.88. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees today. There is a 34% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until SUN 9:00 AM CST. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2021 in Mason City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 16.36. We'll see a l…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel much colder at 9.67. Today's forecasted l…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at 15.91. We'll see a…
For the drive home in Mason City: Snow in the evening will become lighter overnight. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. S…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at 13.41. Today's forecasted …
Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Considerable cloudiness. Low 12F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundl…
For the drive home in Mason City: Cloudy with snow. Low 13F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It…
This evening in Mason City: Partly cloudy. Low around 0F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with te…
This evening's outlook for Mason City: Overcast. Patchy freezing drizzle possible. Low 22F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day t…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel much colder at 11.78. We'll see a l…