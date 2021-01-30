 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 30, 2021 in Mason City, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 30, 2021 in Mason City, IA

{{featured_button_text}}

It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 16.36. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 72% chance of precipitation. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SAT 9:00 AM CST until SUN 9:00 AM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Cleanup in California after rounds of severe weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News