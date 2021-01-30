It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 16.36. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 72% chance of precipitation. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SAT 9:00 AM CST until SUN 9:00 AM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 30, 2021 in Mason City, IA
