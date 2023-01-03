 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2023 in Mason City, IA

Mason City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 89% chance of rain. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 20 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Ice Storm Warning until TUE 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.

