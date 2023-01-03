Mason City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 89% chance of rain. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 20 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Ice Storm Warning until TUE 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2023 in Mason City, IA
