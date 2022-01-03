It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 25. 19 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2022 in Mason City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow are all in the forecast for Eastern Iowa today. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know.
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
.
WINFIELD, Ala. (AP) — Homes and buildings were damaged and trees were blown down as a line of intense thunderstorms rolled across several Sout…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 1 though it will feel even colder at 0. -14 degrees is today's …
Certain instruments on weather satellites can see the increased illumination of cities and towns during Christmas and Ramadan.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 7 though it will feel even colder at 6. We'll see a low temperat…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel even colder at 24. Expect a drastic drop …
On Sunday, Kodiak Island in southern Alaska hit 67 degrees. That's warmer than it was in Southern California that same day.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 25. 15 degrees is today's …