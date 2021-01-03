It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 18.27. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until SUN 12:00 PM CST. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2021 in Mason City, IA
