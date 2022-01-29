 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 29, 2022 in Mason City, IA

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 25. Today's forecasted low temperature is 10 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News