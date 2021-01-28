Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2021 in Mason City, IA

 Skip to main content
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel much colder at 11.78. We'll see a low temperature of 12 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the South. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.

