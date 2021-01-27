It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 23.48. 0 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the North. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 27, 2021 in Mason City, IA
