Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 26, 2022 in Mason City, IA

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel even colder at 17. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 21 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Warning from TUE 9:00 PM CST until WED 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.