It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel much colder at 9.67. Today's forecasted low temperature is 6 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from MON 6:00 PM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 26, 2021 in Mason City, IA
