It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting -2 though it will feel even colder at -3. -22 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Warning from TUE 12:00 AM CST until TUE 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 25, 2022 in Mason City, IA
