Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 25, 2021 in Mason City, IA

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at 13.41. Today's forecasted low temperature is 13 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 44% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until MON 2:00 AM CST. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.

