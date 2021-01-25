It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at 13.41. Today's forecasted low temperature is 13 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 44% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until MON 2:00 AM CST. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 25, 2021 in Mason City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mason City today. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. A 25-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunsh…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mason City today. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Mason City's evening forecast: Snow in the evening will give way to lingering snow showers overnight. Low 18F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chanc…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 16.1. A 8-degree low…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at 18.63. Today's for…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel even colder at 12.43. We'll see a l…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at 10.66. 18 degrees …
Mason City's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 7F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Wednesday, Mason City people should be prepared for temperatur…
This evening in Mason City: A few clouds from time to time. Low 8F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoor…
Mason City's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 8F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with tempe…