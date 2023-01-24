It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2023 in Mason City, IA
Rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow in Iowa Wednesday and Thursday as the latest storm system works over us. From timing to snow totals, we've got everything you need to know in our latest forecast.
Scattered rain and snow across the state this morning, but we'll see activity wind down as we go through the day. Find out how much more snow will fall and when it will all come to an end here.
