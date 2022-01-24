It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel even colder at 24. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -14 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Mason City could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2022 in Mason City, IA
