Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2023 in Mason City, IA

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from SUN 6:46 PM CST until MON 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.

