 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2021 in Mason City, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2021 in Mason City, IA

{{featured_button_text}}

It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at 10.66. 18 degrees is today's low. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 65% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SAT 12:00 PM CST until SUN 6:00 AM CST. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News