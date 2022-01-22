Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 22, 2022 in Mason City, IA

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel even colder at 16. -4 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 81% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
