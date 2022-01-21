It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 9 though it will feel even colder at 8. A 9-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 19 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until FRI 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 21, 2022 in Mason City, IA
