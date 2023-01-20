It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 23. 16 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 20, 2023 in Mason City, IA
