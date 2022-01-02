It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 7 though it will feel even colder at 6. We'll see a low temperature of -1 degree today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Warning until SUN 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2022 in Mason City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow are all in the forecast for Eastern Iowa today. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know.
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
WINFIELD, Ala. (AP) — Homes and buildings were damaged and trees were blown down as a line of intense thunderstorms rolled across several Sout…
Certain instruments on weather satellites can see the increased illumination of cities and towns during Christmas and Ramadan.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel even colder at 24. Expect a drastic drop …
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 25. 15 degrees is today's …
On Sunday, Kodiak Island in southern Alaska hit 67 degrees. That's warmer than it was in Southern California that same day.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 1 though it will feel even colder at 0. -14 degrees is today's …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel even colder at 13. A 9-degree low is for…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mason City today. It looks like it will be a bitter 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…