Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2022 in Mason City, IA

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 7 though it will feel even colder at 6. We'll see a low temperature of -1 degree today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Warning until SUN 12:00 PM CST.