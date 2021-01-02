It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at 17.65. A 15-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SAT 10:00 AM CST. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2021 in Mason City, IA
