It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29. 18 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 56% chance of rain. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until THU 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2023 in Mason City, IA
