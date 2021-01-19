Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2021 in Mason City, IA

It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at 18.63. Today's forecasted low temperature is 7 degrees. There is a 45% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at mph. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.