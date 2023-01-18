It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from WED 3:00 PM CST until THU 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 18, 2023 in Mason City, IA
As we start 2023, drought conditions are present in many parts of the Midwest. Rain and snow are in the forecast this week though. Here's how much is predicted to fall and what's expected later this month.
