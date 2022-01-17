Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2022 in Mason City, IA

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.