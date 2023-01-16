 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2023 in Mason City, IA

Mason City residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 96% chance of precipitation. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.

