Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2023 in Mason City, IA

Mason City residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 96% chance of precipitation. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.