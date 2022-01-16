Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2022 in Mason City, IA

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 29. A 18-degree low is forecasted. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.