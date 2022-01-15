It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 10. We'll see a low temperature of -1 degree today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until SAT 3:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2022 in Mason City, IA
