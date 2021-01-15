 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2021 in Mason City, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2021 in Mason City, IA

It will be a cold day in Mason City, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 85% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Blizzard Warning until FRI 6:00 PM CST. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

