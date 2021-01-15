Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2021 in Mason City, IA

It will be a cold day in Mason City, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 85% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Blizzard Warning until FRI 6:00 PM CST. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.