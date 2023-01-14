Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2023 in Mason City, IA

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mason City today. It looks to reach a bitter 35 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.