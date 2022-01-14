It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 27. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 2 degrees. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 98% chance of precipitation. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 17 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from FRI 6:00 AM CST until SAT 3:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2022 in Mason City, IA
Snow is expected to greatly slow travel across the state Friday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest forecast.
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
Lightning increased significantly around the North Pole in 2021. Scientists say it's a clear sign of how the climate crisis is altering global weather.
It's the kind of cold capable of delivering frostbite in minutes, turn boiling water into frozen mist in a nanosecond, and even cold enough to freeze your eyelashes.
