Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2022 in Mason City, IA

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 27. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 2 degrees. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 98% chance of precipitation. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 17 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from FRI 6:00 AM CST until SAT 3:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.

