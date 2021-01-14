Mason City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 80% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from THU 3:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2021 in Mason City, IA
