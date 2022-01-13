Mason City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 13, 2022 in Mason City, IA
