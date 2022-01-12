Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 12, 2022 in Mason City, IA

It will be a cold day in Mason City, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.