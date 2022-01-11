Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 11, 2022 in Mason City, IA

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
It will be a cold day in Mason City, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.

