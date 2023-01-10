It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28. 25 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 10, 2023 in Mason City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow is expected for many in Iowa today and tomorrow, but some will be seeing more than others. Find out how the snow totals are going to play out and when the activity will come to an end here.
Snow, sleet, and freezing rain are the well-known winter precipitation types, but there's another that's less common called graupel. Learn when and how it forms here.
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
(Note: Tap here to listen to the episode if the above audio player does not load)
Rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow are coming down across the state today. See when and where each type of precipitation will occur and how much will fall through Wednesday in our updated forecast.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees today. We'll see …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32. 26 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 58% chan…
Florida's falling iguana phenomenon could be rarer in the future — due to both climbing global temps and a shift in the lizards' cold hardiness.
Mason City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 24. We'll see a low temperature of 8 degrees today. Today's cond…