It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 8 though it will feel even colder at 7. 1 degree is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 10, 2022 in Mason City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Strong winds will cause blowing snow and very low "feels like" temperatures across Iowa through Thursday morning. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest information.
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
Lightning increased significantly around the North Pole in 2021. Scientists say it's a clear sign of how the climate crisis is altering global weather.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -2. -15 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the …
A fast-moving winter storm that pummeled parts of Kentucky and Virginia is expected to cause widespread disruption across the Northeast on Friday and Saturday, dumping between 4 and 12 inches of snow on the region's major cities.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel even colder at 12. -1 degree is today's l…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 8. -7 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and cloud…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 31. Expect a drastic drop …
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 29. Expect a drastic drop …