Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 10, 2022 in Mason City, IA

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 8 though it will feel even colder at 7. 1 degree is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.