It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at 19.01. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 10, 2021 in Mason City, IA
