 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2022 in Mason City, IA

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 1 though it will feel even colder at 0. -14 degrees is today's low. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from FRI 9:00 PM CST until SUN 12:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News