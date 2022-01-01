It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 1 though it will feel even colder at 0. -14 degrees is today's low. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from FRI 9:00 PM CST until SUN 12:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2022 in Mason City, IA
