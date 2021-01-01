It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 20.9. 10 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2021 in Mason City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 18.05. A 11-degree low is …
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at 16.94. 9 degrees i…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at 13.18. Today's forecasted …
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 28.16. A 18-degree l…
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
For the drive home in Mason City: A few clouds. Low 9F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperature…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 15.17. 11 degrees is…
This evening in Mason City: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low around 10F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, wi…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at 10.51. Today's forecasted …
Temperatures in Mason City will be cool today. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. Expect p…