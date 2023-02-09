It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31. Today's forecasted low temperature is 7 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2023 in Mason City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mason City today. It should reach a cold 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degr…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mason City today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempe…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 4. Today's forecasted low temperature is 1 degree. Partly cloudy skies…
Mason City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 35 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. We'l…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29. Today's forecasted low temperature is 16 degrees. Partly cloudy sk…