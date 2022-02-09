 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2022 in Mason City, IA

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mason City today. It looks to reach a nippy 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 10 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.

