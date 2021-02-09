Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2021 in Mason City, IA

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 8 though it will feel much colder at -4.83. A -5-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until TUE 9:00 AM CST. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.