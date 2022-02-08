The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mason City Tuesday. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2022 in Mason City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Like many modern observances, Groundhog Day can trace its origin from a few different directions.
The latest from the massive winter storm sweeping across much of the U.S., causing power outages, canceled flights and fears of ice buildup.
Heavy snow falling as storm system threatens to leave a treacherous mix of wintry precipitation for millions from Plains to Northeast
A mammoth storm dropping significant snowfall Wednesday threatens to paralyze parts of the Midwest and South with ice, snow, dangerously cold …
Take a look at ways the weather has shaped human history, from the Salem Witch Trials to a heavy storm's impact on the Iran hostage crisis in 1980.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 11. -11 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and cl…
Winters are getting warmer, yet a historic blizzard hit the U.S. Northeast in late January. How can such storms be reconciled with our warming climate?
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 25. Expect a drastic drop…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 3 though it will feel even colder at 2. Today's forecasted low t…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel even colder at 19. 13 degrees is today's low. W…
A bolt of lightning that stretched nearly 500 miles across three U.S. states is the new world record holder for longest flash.