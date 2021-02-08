 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2021 in Mason City, IA

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 2 though it will feel much colder at -3.34. We'll see a low temperature of -13 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

