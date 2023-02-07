Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mason City today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2023 in Mason City, IA
