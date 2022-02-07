Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2022 in Mason City, IA

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel even colder at 19. 13 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.