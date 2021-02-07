Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2021 in Mason City, IA

It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 0, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 3.4. -8 degrees is today's low. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Warning until SUN 12:00 PM CST. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.