Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mason City today. It should reach a cold 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 60% chance. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.